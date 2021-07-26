‘Pokemon’ Live-Action Series in Development at Netflix

A live-action Pokemon series is in the works at Netflix.

A TV project based on the wildly popular trading cards and video games is in early development at the streaming channel, sources confirm.

A writers room led by showrunner Joe Henderson (Lucifer) started staffing up about a month ago.

Many episodes of the Pokemon anime series are already on Netflix, which makes a potential live-action version a natural fit for the streamer.

If greenlit to series, it wouldn’t mark the first live-action take on the franchise, as there was a film, Detective Pikachu, released in 2019 (pictured above). The film starred Ryan Reynolds and grossed $433 million worldwide. A sequel was reportedly in development, but in May co-star Justice Smith reportedly said, “I think we have to just kind of bury our hopes. I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile, Henderson’s Lucifer will release its sixth and final season on Netflix on Sept. 10.

Netflix had no comment on the development.