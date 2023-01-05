Natasha Lyonne Is a “Human Lie Detector” in Trailer for Rian Johnson Detective Series ‘Poker Face’

Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie Cale knows when people are lying, senses there has been a murder and is determined to find out what happened in Poker Face.

Peacock’s 10-part mystery series from Rian Johnson has dropped its full trailer, providing a 2 minute-plus look at the highly anticipated project from the Knives Out director and Russian Doll star. The official preview for Johnson’s TV debut — and streaming follow-up to Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — follows up on the previously released teaser that first introduced Lyonne as the series’ scrappy protagonist.

Now, the trailer spends more time with “human lie detector” Charlie and provides glimpses at some of the A-list ensemble, a “rogue’s gallery of characters,” she will encounter along the way.

Billed as a mystery-of-the-week drama, the 10 hour-long episodes launch Jan. 26 with four episodes, followed by a weekly release on Thursdays.

The logline says the series follows Charlie, “who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

The detective series comes from the minds of Johnson and Lyonne, who said in a previously released note that what “started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure… ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face.”

With the series, Johnson “crafted 10 self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve.”

Guest stars include Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Nick Nolte, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows, among others.

Produced by T-Street and MRC Television, executive producers are creator-writer-director Johnson along with Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. Macdonald. Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures co-executive produce.