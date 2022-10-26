‘Poker Face’: Natasha Lyonne Is a Scrappy, Crime-Solving Avenger in First Look at Rian Johnson Mystery Series

Rian Johnson’s mystery series is readying its Poker Face.

The highly anticipated Peacock show marks the Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director’s debut as TV creator and stars Natasha Lyonne. Up until now, not much has been known about what to expect beyond Johnson teasing the series as a character driven, case-of-the-week mystery.

“There’s been a murder, and I’m trying to figure out what happened,” says Lyonne’s starring character, scrappy protagonist Charlie Cale, in the teaser trailer (below). Billed as a mystery-of-the-week drama, the 10 hour-long episodes launch Jan. 26 with four episodes, followed by a weekly release on Thursdays.

The first look at the detective series from the minds of Lyonne and Johnson includes three photos of Lyonne’s Charlie, along with a teaser trailer that clocks in just under one minute. The footage introduces Charlie as she heads on a cross-country road trip and meets a “rogue’s gallery of characters” while setting out to avenge a new injustice each episode. Charlie is described as having an “extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.”

Among the massive guest cast who appear in the trailer are Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Ron Pearlman, Lil Rel Howery, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tim Meadows.

In a note from Johnson and Lyonne, who also executive produces with her and Maya Rudolph’s Animal Pictures banner, the pair say: “Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure — the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win — ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face.”

They continue, “We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog). Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted 10 self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride.”

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale Karolina Wojtasik/Peacock

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale Phillip Caruso/Peacock

The series stars Lyonne with a guest roster that includes Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu and Tim Blake Nelson.

This is the first show Johnson has created. He has previously directed TV episodes, including several standout hours of Breaking Bad.

Produced by T-Street and MRC Television, executive producers are creator-writer-director Johnson along with Ram Bergman, Nora Zuckerman, Lila Zuckerman, Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. Macdonald. Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures co-executive produce.