‘Pose’ and ‘WandaVision’ Lead Dorian TV Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Pose and WandaVision are among the nominees for Dorian TV Awards, unveiled Thursday by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA).
In the best TV drama category, Pose is competing with Bridgerton, The Crown, Lovecraft Country and P-Valley. The FX series emerged with numerous nominations, including best LGBTQ show and best TV performance for actors Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez, and best supporting for Dominique Jackson.
Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn are up for awards for their performances in the Marvel fantasy series WandaVision, while nods for the show include best TV musical performance and most visually striking show.
The TV comedy category includes The Flight Attendant, for which lead actor Kaley Cuoco is nominated for her performance, Girls5eva, Hacks, Pen15 and Ted Lasso.
Related Stories
The society’s newly elected president, Monika Estrella Negra, said in a statement that she is “so proud” of the achievements this year. “Our group’s nominations are diverse and fresh, signaling the overhaul of invisibility of marginalized communities and the heralding of a new generation of entertainment journalists.”
GALECA is comprised of over 300 entertainment journalists in the U.S. and abroad. Upcoming on June 23, the society will be a marketing partner for the first ever Pride TV Summit, a free virtual event featuring appearances from previous Dorian nominee Randy Rainbow, Nicole Maines (Supergirl), and plenty more.
Winners for the Dorian TV awards will be revealed on Aug. 29. A full list of nominations follows.
BEST TV DRAMA
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
P-Valley
Pose
BEST TV COMEDY
The Flight Attendant
Girls5eva
Hacks
PEN15
Ted Lasso
BEST LGBTQ SHOW
I May Destroy You
It’s A Sin
Love, Victor
Pose
Veneno
BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES
I May Destroy You
It’s a Sin
Mare of Easttown
Small Axe
The Queen’s Gambit
BEST UNSUNG SHOW
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Girls5eva
Love, Victor
Search Party
Veneno
We Are Who We Are
BEST TV PERFORMANCE
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Billy Porter, Pose
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
John Boyega, Small Axe
Pappa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit
Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
Dominique Jackson, Pose
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE
Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration
Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision
Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021
Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, “Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live
BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES
Framing Britney Spears
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
Pretend It’s a City
Pride
Tina
BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Ziwe
BEST ANIMATED SHOW
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Invincible
South Park: The Pandemic Special
BEST REALITY SHOW
Legendary
Nailed It
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Great British Bake Off
MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Pose
Small Axe
The Mandalorian
WandaVision
CAMPIEST TV SHOW
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Eurovision Song Contest
Ratched
WandaVision
WILDE WIT AWARD
( To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)
Michaela Coel
Kathryn Hahn
Fran Lebowitz
Randy Rainbow
Bowen Yang
THE INAUGURAL “YOU DESERVE AN AWARD!” AWARD
(To a uniquely talented TV icon we adore)
Winner TBA
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day