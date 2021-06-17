‘Pose’ and ‘WandaVision’ Lead Dorian TV Nominations

Pose and WandaVision are among the nominees for Dorian TV Awards, unveiled Thursday by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (GALECA).

In the best TV drama category, Pose is competing with Bridgerton, The Crown, Lovecraft Country and P-Valley. The FX series emerged with numerous nominations, including best LGBTQ show and best TV performance for actors Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez, and best supporting for Dominique Jackson.

Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn are up for awards for their performances in the Marvel fantasy series WandaVision, while nods for the show include best TV musical performance and most visually striking show.

The TV comedy category includes The Flight Attendant, for which lead actor Kaley Cuoco is nominated for her performance, Girls5eva, Hacks, Pen15 and Ted Lasso.

The society’s newly elected president, Monika Estrella Negra, said in a statement that she is “so proud” of the achievements this year. “Our group’s nominations are diverse and fresh, signaling the overhaul of invisibility of marginalized communities and the heralding of a new generation of entertainment journalists.”

GALECA is comprised of over 300 entertainment journalists in the U.S. and abroad. Upcoming on June 23, the society will be a marketing partner for the first ever Pride TV Summit, a free virtual event featuring appearances from previous Dorian nominee Randy Rainbow, Nicole Maines (Supergirl), and plenty more.

Winners for the Dorian TV awards will be revealed on Aug. 29. A full list of nominations follows.

BEST TV DRAMA

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

P-Valley

Pose

BEST TV COMEDY

The Flight Attendant

Girls5eva

Hacks

PEN15

Ted Lasso

BEST LGBTQ SHOW

I May Destroy You

It’s A Sin

Love, Victor

Pose

Veneno

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

I May Destroy You

It’s a Sin

Mare of Easttown

Small Axe

The Queen’s Gambit

BEST UNSUNG SHOW

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Girls5eva

Love, Victor

Search Party

Veneno

We Are Who We Are

BEST TV PERFORMANCE

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Billy Porter, Pose

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

John Boyega, Small Axe

Pappa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit

Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin

Dominique Jackson, Pose

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration

Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision

Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021

Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, “Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live

BEST TV DOCUMENTARY OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Framing Britney Spears

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark

Pretend It’s a City

Pride

Tina

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS SHOW

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Amber Ruffin Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Ziwe

BEST ANIMATED SHOW

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Invincible

South Park: The Pandemic Special

BEST REALITY SHOW

Legendary

Nailed It

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Great British Bake Off

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Pose

Small Axe

The Mandalorian

WandaVision

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Eurovision Song Contest

Ratched

WandaVision

WILDE WIT AWARD

( To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Michaela Coel

Kathryn Hahn

Fran Lebowitz

Randy Rainbow

Bowen Yang

THE INAUGURAL “YOU DESERVE AN AWARD!” AWARD

(To a uniquely talented TV icon we adore)

Winner TBA