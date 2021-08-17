‘Pose’ Star Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Pose‘s Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez has signed with UTA.

The actress, who was with Gersh, recently made history as the first transgender actress to be nominated for an Emmy in any lead acting category for her role as house mother Blanca in the FX drama from Steven Canals and Ryan Murphy.

UTA will rep Rodriguez in all areas as she continues to grow her career in film, TV, theater and music, among other mediums. With Pose having wrapped its run earlier this year after three seasons, Rodriguez will next star opposite Maya Rudolph in Apple’s comedy series Loot. Her previous TV credits included roles in Showtime’s Nurse Jackie and Marvel’s Netflix drama Luke Cage.

On the big screen, Rodriguez will next star in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick … Boom! She previously earned praise for her role in Saturday Church, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival.

UTA will also help support Rodriguez as she expands her burgeoning career. Rodriguez recently released a music video to accompany her debut single, “Something to Say,” the equality anthem she wrote with Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire, Neal Pogue and John Paris.

On stage, Rodriguez made her off-Broadway debut in the New World Stages production of Larson’s beloved Rent, playing the role of Angel. Her stage credits include the Encores! production of Runaways and portraying the lead role of Audrey in the Pasadena Playhouse’s production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Rodriguez will continue to be represented by 111 Media and the law firms of Del Shaw and King Holmes.