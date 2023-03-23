‘Power Book II’ Sets Opening Weekend Ratings Record for Starz

The third season premiere of Power Book II: Ghost drew the biggest opening weekend audience ever for a Starz series, the premium cable outlet says.

The show’s March 17 debut brought in 5.8 million viewers across all platforms over its first three days, according to Nielsen and internal data. That makes it the biggest premiere weekend ever for a Starz original series.

Though Starz didn’t break down viewers by platform, based on viewing patterns for other premium series, a large majority of the audience likely streamed the Ghost premiere. The show’s on-air premiere brought in 362,000 viewers, per Nielsen — just 6 percent of the three-day total. That’s in keeping with shows like HBO’s Euphoria, Showtime’s Yellowjackets, and Starz’s own P-Valley, whose initial, on-air viewership makes up just a small fraction of the total.

The 5.8 million viewers also includes multiple replays on the Starz cable channel over the weekend.

Power Book II: Ghost stars Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Berto Colon, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate, Shane Johnson, Paton Ashbrook, Monique Curnen, Keesha Sharp, David Walton, Moriah Brown, Luna Lauren Velez, Caroline Chikezie, and Lightskinkeisha.

Brett Mahoney serves as showrunner and executive produces with franchise creator Courtney Kemp (via her End of Episode banner), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (via G-Unit Film and Television) and Mark Canton of Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Starz parent Lionsgate produces the series.