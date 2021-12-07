‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed for Season 3 With New Showrunner

The Power franchise is alive and well at Starz.

The Lionsgate-backed premium cable network has handed out a speedy season three renewal for the second spinoff in the franchise, Power Book II: Ghost. The news comes after the Nov. 21 season two premiere bested its series debut in September 2020.

As part of the renewal, writer and exec producer Brett Mahoney will take over as showrunner when the series returns to production early next year. Mahoney, who previously served as showrunner on Fox’s Empire, replaces series creator and Power franchise mastermind Courtney A. Kemp, who departed Lionsgate for a rich pact at Netflix. Kemp remains involved as an exec producer on all things Power, but no longer is attached as a writer or showrunner on any of the multiple spinoffs in the franchise.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” said Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch. “We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”

Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson and Gianni Paolo star in Ghost, which is exec produced by Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton and Chris Selak. Geary McLeod serves as supervising producer and will direct the season three premiere.

The Power franchise includes Ghost, Raising Kanan (already renewed for season two), Force and Influence. Kemp and Jackson exec produce all of them after the flagship series wrapped its run. The Power shows are the cornerstone of a Starz scripted roster that also includes Becoming Elizabeth, Jackson’s BMF, Blindspotting, Dangerous Liaisons, Gaslit, Heels, Hightown, Outlander, P-Valley, Run the World, Shining Vale, Step Up and the Party Down revival.