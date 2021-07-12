‘Power’ Prequel ‘Raising Kanan’ Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at Starz

Starz has given an early season two pickup to its third Power series, the prequel Raising Kanan.

The renewal for the 1990s-set series comes a week before its July 18 premiere on the premium cable outlet. Power Book III: Raising Kanan stars Mekai Curtis as the teenage version of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character from the original series and Patina Miller as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

“One season isn’t enough to tell the coming of age story of Kanan Stark and his mother, Raq, a fierce and successful woman who is a force of nature,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of STARZ. “The anticipation globally for more of the Power Universe made it clear that the Kanan story needs to continue.”

Series creator Sascha Penn will continue as showrunner in season two. He executive produces with Power franchise creator Courtney A. Kemp (via her End of Episode company) Jackson (via G Unit Film and Television) and Mark Canton of Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also exec produce, as does Kevin Fox. Starz owner Lionsgate TV produces the series.

Raising Kanan is set in 1991 and centers on 15-year-old Kanan (Curtis), the only child of Raq (Miller), a cocaine distributor with a growing network of dealers across New York City. The cast also features Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Toby Sandeman, Shanley Caswell and Lovie Simone. Antonio Ortiz, who recurs in the first season, has been upped to a series regular for season two.

Raising Kanan is the second of four Power spinoffs to debut on Starz. The first, Power Book II: Ghost, has also been renewed. The premium cabler also has Book IV: Force — which focuses on Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan — in production, and an untitled fifth show in the franchise is in the works.