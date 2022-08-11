‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Scores Early Renewal at Starz

Starz continues to lean into its Power franchise.

The Lionsgate-backed premium cable network used its time at the virtual Television Critics Association’s summer press tour to announce an early season three renewal for Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The news arrives ahead of the show’s Aug. 14 sophomore debut.

The series is set in the early 1990s and tells the origin story of Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis). Patina Miller also stars as Raquel, Kanan’s mother.

“Our passionate and loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting the season two return of Raising Kanan to see the continued transformation of a young and naïve teenage Kanan Stark into the ruthless, no-nonsense character they know and love,” said Kathryn Busby, Starz’s president of original programming. “And we’re thrilled to be doubling down on a third season with this incredible cast led by Patina and MeKai.”



Omar Epps, London Brown, MalcolmMays, Joey Bada$$, Hailey Kilgore, Shanley Caswell and Antonio Ortiz round out the season two cast. Sascha Penn returns as showrunner. Courtney Kemp created the original Power series and exec produces the spinoffs alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra and Natasha Gray. The series is produced in-house by Lionsgate Television.

The Power universe also consists of spinoffs Ghost and Force. The fifth spinoff, Influence, is not moving forward.

In other Starz news, the cabler set a Nov. 7 at 9 p.m. premiere for its Dangerous Liaisons series and said that docuseries The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast, will debut Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.