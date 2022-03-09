‘Power’ Spinoff ‘Force’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson can rest a little easier now.

Mere days after the Power executive producer blasted Starz for its delayed renewal decision over Power spinoff Force, the Lionsgate-backed cable network has officially picked up the fourth series in the franchise for a second season. Additionally, Gary Lennon (Power, Hightown, Euphoria) will take over as showrunner for season two. Robert Munic, who created Force and served as showrunner, stepped down last summer after creative differences with the network.

Sources tell THR that Starz made the decision to renew Power Book IV: Force weeks ago with the delayed official announcement coming as the formalities of the pickup were closed. Force debuted Feb. 6 and broke Starz viewership figures, ranking as the premium cabler’s most-watched launch in history. The cabler also opened up a writers’ room for season two well before the show starring Joseph Sikora reprising his role from the flagship launched.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic Tommy Egan and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, CEO at Starz. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the Power Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

Jackson, who exec produces all of the Power offshoots — among other series — at Starz, ripped the cable network for handing out a renewal for the lower-rated Hightown before Force and threatened to walk away from his longtime overall deal there.

“This is me packing my stuff, Starz. Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed Hightown and Force is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here,” he wrote March 2. Subsequent posts include images of bags being packed as Jackson posted he wants to “take that fvcking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here.”

Sources say Starz is in the midst of negotiating a new overall deal for Jackson and wants him to remain with the company for years to come. Jackson’s current overall deal with Starz expires in September. The four-year deal that he signed with former Starz CEO Chris Albrecht in 2018 included a commitment to three series produced by his G-Unit banner. Meanwhile, other sources note that Jackson has received multiple calls from studios and streamers inquiring about rich overall deals should he look to move away from his longtime home at Starz. (Reps for Jackson declined comment.)

The Power franchise is the backbone of Starz. Courtney A. Kemp created the franchise with Jackson exec producing spinoffs Ghost, Raising Kanan and Force. Ghost launched in September 2020 and was renewed later that same month. Raising Kanan was renewed for its second season before the show premiered. The series follows the early years of Kanan Stark, the character first played by Jackson in the flagship show. The status of Book V: Influence remains unclear after Starz moved Force up. (Brett Mahoney took over for Kemp as showrunner on season three of Ghost.)

Jackson’s role in the Power franchise has become more important in recent months following Kemp’s defection from her longtime overall deal at Starz for a similar pact with Netflix. Kemp remains an exec producer on all of the Power offshoots but no longer contributes writing services to any of them. The carve-out is similar to what Shonda Rhimes has with Netflix and ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Beyond the Power universe, Jackson has multiple other projects in various stages of development at Starz through his G-Unit Film and TV banner. Jackson exec produces hip-hop anthology A Moment in Time, which has yet to premiere but already has a second season in the works at Starz. Jackson’s passion project, BMF, was renewed for a second season a mere four days after its debut on Starz last September.