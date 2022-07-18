‘Powerpuff Girls,’ ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends’ Reboots in the Works

New versions of two beloved Cartoon Network shows are in development, with the creator of both guiding them.

Reboots of The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends are in the works at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Craig McCracken, who created both series, is attached to the two projects. McCracken began his animation career at Hanna-Barbera Cartoons in 1992.

“The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up,” Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said in a statement. “Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

The Powerpuff Girls reboot will be the second animated redo of McCracken’s 1998-2005 original series. The first ran from 2016-19 on Cartoon Network and was made without his involvement; McCracken was at Disney during its development. The CW also developed a live-action version of the story with the three heroes as young adults but didn’t take the show to series.

Like the original, the new Powerpuff Girls will focus on Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup, three superheroes whose mission in life alternates between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch and saving the world before bedtime.

Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, meanwhile, will be recast as a preschool series with a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends who are just as playful as Bloo, Eduardo and the rest of the original bunch.

Sarah Fell, vp original kids and family animation at Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, will oversee development of both projects. The London-based studio (The Amazing World of Gumball) will produce the two series, which will be distributed worldwide.