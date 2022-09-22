Preethi Mavahalli Named Creative Director of Ben Stephenson’s ITV Studios-Backed Poison Pen Scripted Label

Poison Pen Studios, the upcoming ITV Studios scripted label from former BBC and Bad Robot exec Ben Stephenson, has named Preethi Mavahalli as creative director.

Mavahalli, who will move from Sky Studios, where she has been creative director of in-house drama, will join Poison Pen — which will be based in London and Los Angeles and focus on high-end premium TV — when it officially launches in the new year, working across both teams with Stephenson to develop a range of U.K. and U.S. dramas.

Prior to Sky Studios, Mavahalli was director of drama at the award-winning, fellow ITV Studios indie Mammoth Screen, where she developed and executive produced a number of series, including the critically acclaimed The Serpent, Noughts + Crosses and The City & the City. Other credits include The War of the Worlds, McDonald & Dodds, NW and Next of Kin. Before Mammoth Screen, Mavahalli worked at Film4 and Film London.

“When I decided to start my own company there was only one person I wanted by my side,” said Stephenson. “I’m so grateful she agreed! Preethi is an exceptionally talented and lovely person with great taste and a fantastic track record. I cannot wait to get started, have fun and make some great drama with her.”

Added Mavahalli: “To work alongside Ben, a producer I have admired for many years, is a dream of an opportunity. I am utterly delighted to be a part of this ambitious transatlantic venture and cannot wait to get started at Poison Pen Studios.”