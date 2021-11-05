Prentice Penny Launches Comic Book Company, Already Developing Two Titles for TV (Exclusive)

Prentice Penny keeps lining up post-Insecure work. The TV writer and producer, who recently inked a pack to move his Penny for Your Thoughts shingle to Disney’s Onyx Collective, is also turning his attention to comic books.

Partnering with Stranger Comics’ Founder Sebastian A. Jones, Penny is launching a yet-to-be-named joint venture to identify and support new talent in the independent comic book world — functioning as an incubator and development lab for BIPOC creators and their IP to find inroads to publication and adaptation to other mediums. Jones and Penny have already identified two projects, David Crownson’s Harriet Tubman Demon Slayer and Jaycen Wise from creator Uraeus, both of which area already be developing for TV.

“When Sebastian told me there’s so many independent comic creators of color that largely get ignored in the movie and television space, I knew that I wanted to help foster and produce content with these amazing creators,” said Penny. “I’m so excited with all the possibilities the joint venture can do. Having someone like Sebastian as a partner who has had amazing success in the independent comic space and someone like myself that knows tv and film, it felt like such an easy and natural fit. I can’t wait to dive in and find the next generation of BIPOC comic creators and get their work up on the screen.”

Penny is no stranger to comics. The longtime TV writer, producer and director — who launched variety show PAUSE with Sam Jay in May and served as showrunner on outgoing HBO comedy Insecure alongside Issa Rae for five seasons — teamed with Jones to co-author comic title Niobe & Dura: Wrath of the Ancient #1 after a $127,000 raise on Kickstarter. (The duo first met while working to adapt Jones’ comic Asunda, which is still in development at HBO.)

“As a comic creator, it can be a daunting prospect to have an IP leave the familiar nest of the comic industry and head off to the big wide world of TV and Film,” said Jones. “For many, the IP is not only a creator’s idea, but also the creation that has been nurtured and cared for, often for many years, existing through comics, kid’s books, poems and song. After cowriting and developing with Prentice in a world that I’ve spent a lifetime creating, I couldn’t be happier to have found the perfect partner to team up with, especially to help guide, mentor, and amplify the voices of aspiring BIPOC creators that need to be heard.”

In addition to fostering new talent, the joint venture also has plans to launch online mentorship programs as a means to inspire aspiring creatives.

Both Penny and Jones are repped by WME, with Penny also at Theresa Kang-Lowe’s Blue Marble Management.