President Biden Weighs in on WGA Strike, Says Writers Deserve a “Fair Deal”

President Biden is weighing in on the Writers Guild of America strike that has put Hollywood on pause.

Giving remarks before a White House screening of the Disney+ series American Born Chinese, Biden told the crowd (which included the cast and producers of the show, as well as some Disney executives) that “I sincerely hope the writers strike in Hollywood gets resolved, and the writers are given a fair deal that they deserve as soon as possible.”

“This is an iconic, meaningful American industry, and we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation, the stories of all of us,” Biden added, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd in the East Room.

The comments by Biden were the first from the White House on the strike after Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brushed off a question about it last week.

The screening was hosted by the White House in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Biden was introduced by American Born Chinese star (and Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar-winner) Ke Huy Quan, with Biden noting that he knew him from his role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. “That look on your face in that scene,” Biden said, smiling at Quan.

Politicians in New York and California have already said they would be willing to help with negotiations between the writers and studios, though having Biden weigh in is a significant, if symbolic, move.