President Joe Biden to Appear on ‘Tonight Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Campaign

President Joe Biden is set to visit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday, marking his first late-night appearance since taking office.

On Thursday, the NBC show’s Twitter account posted a brief video of host Fallon announcing the interview, which will be conducted virtually.

“Guys, we have a big announcement for tomorrow night’s show,” Fallon shared. “The 46th president of the United States joins me for his first late-night appearance since taking office. President Joe Biden is on The Tonight Show tomorrow night!”

Biden’s most recent Tonight Show appearance was a virtual sit-down that aired in April 2020, amid the presidential campaign.

His predecessor, Donald Trump, did not appear on any late-night talk shows during his time in the Oval Office, although he was a Fox News staple.

Fallon famously interviewed Trump on a September 2015 episode of The Tonight Show, during Trump’s presidential campaign. Their chat, which included the host tousling the real estate mogul’s hair, received criticism on social media from people who didn’t appreciate Fallon’s lighthearted approach.

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Fallon discussed his Trump interview, saying in part, “I did not do it to ‘normalize’ him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff.”

A sitting president hasn’t guested on a late-night TV program since Barack Obama’s 2016 visits to such series as The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Full Frontal With Samantha Bee.