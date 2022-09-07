‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot Renewed at HBO Max

HBO Max is going back to Millwood.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed streamer has handed out a second-season renewal to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the reboot of the former Freeform hit from co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring.

The renewal comes a few weeks after PLL: OS wrapped its 10-episode freshman season on HBO Max. The series starring Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney and Zaria, currently has an 88 percent score among critics and a 70 percent rating among viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. (HBO Max, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data.)

“We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received,” said HBO Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey. “Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the Pretty Little Liars legacy.”

Pretty Little Liars becomes the latest legacy title to be revisited for the streaming era, joining Sex and the City and Gossip Girl. Revivals of the latter two series also scored second seasons at HBO Max.

The PLL: OS renewal will keep Aguirre-Sacasa in business at Warners, where he is based with a rich overall deal, after The CW’s Riverdale reimagining comes to an end in the upcoming 2022-23 broadcast season. The Archie Comics title will return for its seventh and final season after spinoffs Katy Keene — which starred PLL favorite Lucy Hale — and Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina were canceled.

PLL is considered a legacy title for Warners. The young adult-focused mystery thriller aired for seven seasons across the globe and spawned a couple of local adaptations. The flagship from I. Marlene King was a star-maker and social media monster and helped to launch the careers of cast members including Lucy Hale, Tyler Blackburn, Shay Mitchell and Tyler Blackburn, among others. It spawned two spinoffs — Ravenswood and The Perfectionists — each of which lasted only a single season.

“We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars — exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!” said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring in a joint statement. “Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of Pretty Little Liars — which we’ll be continuing, of course — as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!’”

The renewal arrives as HBO Max has been trimming the fat in a bid to help new corporate parents Warner Bros. Discovery slash an estimated $3 billion in operating expenses following the merger of the two companies. HBO Max topper Casey Bloys recently slashed an estimated 70 staffers and refined the streamer and HBO proper’s leadership.

Cutbacks including live-action family originals and HBO Max unscripted have also seen a number of programs scrapped alongside the high-profile decision to not release DC feature Batgirl. A number of library titles as well as some one-and-done HBO Max originals were also removed from the platform in a bid to reduce payouts for licensing fees.