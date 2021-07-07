A ‘Pride & Prejudice’-Themed Dating Show is Coming to Peacock

All this Bridgerton thirst is getting out of control.

Peacock is ordering a dating show titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance.

Billed as a Regency-style dating series, the idea is to bring traditional romantic endeavors inspired by Jane Austen’s classic novel back to dating (or, at least, to a reality TV dating).

The official description: “A group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court. Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of. From carriage rides and boat rides on the lake to archery and handwritten letters to communicate, they will be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love. In the end, our heroine and her suitors will discover if the ultimate romantic experience will find them true love … With the help of her court, our heroine will determine who most deserves to vie for her heart.”

The project is developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America with Anthony Dominicni as executive producer.

Pride & Prejudice is currently casting, with “only noble suitors encouraged to take on this profound and thrilling quest,” so go here if you’re super tired of Bumble and have solid penmanship.