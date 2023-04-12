Prince Harry to Go Solo at King Charles’ Coronation as Meghan Markle Plans to Stay in California (With the Kids)

In news that will likely be chewed over at length in the British press, Prince Harry has been confirmed as attending the coronation of his father, King Charles. However, Meghan Markle won’t be by his side during the historic occasion on May 6, instead staying in California with their two children.

Buckingham Palace announced the news Wednesday.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” it said in a statement. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The announcement brings to an end months of speculation about whether Harry and Meghan would accept an invitation, especially in the wake of last year’s explosive Netflix docu-series, plus Harry’s subsequent TV interviews and autobiography Spare. In the interviews, the royal claimed that his family had shown “absolutely no willingness to reconcile” and opened about on the deep rifts between his brother, Prince William; Charles; and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Although Charles’ coronation may be the main event on May 6, with Harry now confirmed as a guest, any interaction between him and his family members is likely to dominate the media attention.