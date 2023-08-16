Prince Harry Praises War Veterans in Trailer for ‘Heart of Invictus’ Docuseries on Netflix

Prince Harry gives a rallying cry to war veterans preparing for next month’s Invictus Games competition in the teaser trailer for the Heart of Invictus documentary series, from his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, for Netflix.

‘It is here at Invictus Games that you realize whatever you carry was the springboard that propelled you to the next level. The Games doesn’t focus on what causes the injury, but really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again,” Harry says of the project from Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, the Oscar-winning director and producer team behind The White Helmets short film, also for Netflix.

The five-parter, to bow on Aug. 30, looks at the human stories behind the Invictus Games, the international sporting event founded by Harry, who also executive produces the series. The trailer captures the Duke of Sussex encouraging service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games to find inspiration from their powerful stories of battlefield recovery and hope.

“You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the heart of Invictus,” Harry says at one point, while addressing an audience of war veterans.

Harry and Meghan Markle’s deal with Netflix — signed in September 2020 – covers documentaries, feature films, scripted TV series and children’s shows. Their Archewell Productions banner was founded to produce programming that “informs, elevates, and inspires,” according to the company.

Heart of Invictus Netflix

The first project to come out of the multiyear deal with Netflix was their docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Liz Garbus-directed series that had the Duke and Duchess telling the story of their courtship and followed along as they made the decision to leave the royal family and move to California.

In recent cutbacks, Netflix halted development on a planned animated children’s series, Pearl, from Markle and Archewell. Elsewhere, Archewell signed a partnership with Spotify in 2020, with Markle’s Archetypes podcast being released by the audio giant.

The Heart of Invictus series has executive producers that includes Natasegara, Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, von Einsiedel and Abigail Anketell-Jones.

The next Invictus Games will be held in Dusseldorf, Germany from Sept. 9 to 16, 2023.