Prince Harry Interview on ITV Averages 4.1M TV Viewers

U.K. TV giant ITV drew 4.1 million average TV viewers with its Prince Harry interview that aired Sunday evening and 4.2 million across ITV and streaming service ITVX. The interview peaked with an audience of 4.6 million across TV and streaming, ITV said.

The TV overnight audience made it ITV’s highest-rated factual program in more than a year. The company, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, disclosed the overnight ratings data for the 9 to 10:35 p.m. interview Monday.

In comparison, the BBC reached an average of 5.25 million viewers with its 9 to 10 p.m. airing of Happy Valley.

During the ITV chat in L.A., Prince Harry said that his family had shown “absolutely no willingness to reconcile” and that he had spent the last six years trying to get through to them via conversations, letters and emails. “The saddest thing is that it never needed to be this way,” he told ITV’s Tom Bradby about this growing separation, which culminated in his decision to open up about his grievances publicly.

Following a week of revelations taken from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare — which is officially available from Tuesday, but accidentally went on sale in Spain early — a series of interviews with the Duke of Sussex began airing, which could further deepen the rift with his family.

Addressing the “sibling rivalry” with his older brother, Harry told ITV that he and Prince William had been on “different paths” since the death of their mother, Princess Diana. He also argued that their partners Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle didn’t get along from the start.