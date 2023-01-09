Prince Harry Says “It Never Needed to Be This Way” in First TV Interview Since Memoir Release

Certain members of the British royal family may well have been avoiding the television on Sunday.

Following a week of unprecedented and hugely damaging revelations taken from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare — which accidentally went on sale early — a series of much-hyped interviews with the Duke of Sussex ahead of the book’s official launch on Tuesday began airing, with the prospect of more fuel being thrown onto his now very public rift with his family.

“I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better,” Harry told Tom Bradby for Britain’s ITV, the first of the interviews to be shown.

In the early moments of the 90-minute talk in L.A., Harry said that his family had shown “absolutely no willingness to reconcile” and that he’d spent the last six years trying to get through to them, through conversations, letters and emails. “The saddest thing is that it never needed to be this way,” he said on this growing separation culminating with him deciding to open up about his grievances publicly.

Discussing the “sibling rivalry” with his brother, Harry claimed that he had been on “different paths” with William since the death of their mother, Princess Diana. He also asserted that Kate Middleton and Markle didn’t get on from the start. “I thought the four of us would bring me and William together… but I don’t think they ever expected me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan, who had a very successful career.”

He said that much of his family were reading the press — going so far as to accuse Queen Camilla of leaking private conversations to the papers — and that they were “living in the tabloid bubble rather than the reality.” He added that his brother and sister-in-law were taking on board what was being written about Markle and the stereotypes of her being an “American actress, divorcee, biracial”. He later said it soon became “Meghan versus Kate” with Middleton threatened by a “new kid on the block stealing the limelight.”

Harry asserted that his brother’s team spent years “trashing” the image of him and Meghan in the media and that their eventual decision to leave for the U.S. was spun into a false narrative that they were doing so simply to make money. “We were dedicated to a life of service,” he said.

One incident he refuted was that he and Markle had accused the royal family of racism in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, asserting that it was the British press that has explicitly claimed this and actually they were merely referring to “unconscious bias,” and not racism.

Despite everything said and done and the damning details in both the book and interview, Harry said he was “100 percent” confident of reconciliation with his family, but said it could only happen if the “chief antagonist” that had created the divide — the British tabloid press — had nothing to do with it.

“I hope that reconciliation between my family and us will have a ripple effect across the entire world,” he added.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper for CBS’ 60 Minutes: Prince Harry Interview — the first with the royal in the U.S. about Spare — Harry explained that he was now speaking publicly because “every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.” In a clip released before the hourlong TV special aired, Harry claimed that journalists had previously been “spoon-fed information” by Buckingham Palace, who would then refuse to put out a statement to protect him and Meghan Markle. “There becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

Harry also detailed what he felt when his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997, and the days and years that followed. He explained to Cooper that after his father told him the tragic news, he struggled to cope and process what happened. “For a long time, I just refused to accept that she was — she was gone,” Harry said. “Part of, you know, she would never do this to us, but also part of, maybe this is all part of a plan.”

Trying to grieve, Harry said he resulted to alcohol, drugs and psychedelics. Years later, at the age of 20, he said he saw the police report and some photos from the crash to try and make sense of it all. Harry still held on to hope that his mother might be alive until he visited Paris at 23 and had his driver go through the tunnel his mother died in, saying, “I need to take this journey. I need to ride the same route.”

Harry added that he and his brother were not happy with the results of a 2006 police investigation into the crash and considered reopening the case “because there were so many gaps and so many holes in it. Which just didn’t add up and didn’t make sense.” They never followed through with it.

In 2022, before Queen Elizabeth II died, Harry told Cooper that his family didn’t include him in travel plans to go see her. At the time, Harry was in London for a charity event when it was announced that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“I asked my brother — I said, ‘What are your plans? How are you and Kate getting up there?’ And then, a couple of hours later, you know, all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot area were jumping on a plane together,” he told Cooper. “A plane with 12, 14, maybe 16 seats.” Harry said he was not invited and that the Queen had died by the time he got to Balmoral Castle.

A third interview — with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America — will be broadcast on Jan. 9.

The TV appearances come after several days of extremely personal claims and incidents of family discord were taken from early readings of Spare. Alongside describing how he lost his virginity (reportedly in a field behind a pub to an “older lady” when he was 17), Harry also described various episodes of drug-taking, including reportedly trying magic mushrooms at a party held at the home of Courteney Cox. In a passage that sparked widespread criticism, Harry said that, as an Apache helicopter co-pilot in Afghanistan, he killed 25 Taliban soldiers, a claim that military veterans said could increase his personal security risk.

However, the most incendiary revelation, which led to front-page headlines across the U.K. and around the world involved the alleged 2019 fight with William, who he alleges called Markle “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” resulting in a scuffle that saw Harry being “knocked to the floor,” where he landed “on top of the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces of it cutting into me.”

The details from Spare come just weeks after Netflix’s Harry & Meghan doc-series, in which the prince first took aim at the royal family with accusations that William’s team had offered up stories about the Sussexes to the British press in order to distract from negative attention the then-Cambridges were receiving.

So far there has been no comment from Buckingham Palace.

Carly Thomas contributed to this report.

Updated 6:15 p.m. Jan. 8: Added quotes from the 60 Minutes interview.