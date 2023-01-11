Prince Harry ITV Interview Sells Wide Internationally

ITV Studios reports it has sold Harry: The Interview, Prince Harry’s chat with ITV from his home in Los Angeles, into 77 international territories, including across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The global pre-sales for the 90-minute program follows the Duke of Sussex’s talk with Tom Bradby, journalist and ITV News at Ten presenter, first airing in the UK on Jan. 8 on ITV1. The controversial interview aired in the UK two days before Prince Harry’s memoir Spare was published on Jan. 10.

ITV Studios said it scored deals for Harry: The Interview with TF1 for France, RTL for Germany and The Netherlands, Discovery for Italy, TV2 for Denmark and DPG for Belgium. Elsewhere, Network Seven took the rights for Australia, TVNZ did the same in New Zealand, Globo in Brazil, Now TV in Hong Kong, while Discovery scooped the interview program for Poland.

And a pan-African deal was done with M-Net to make the interview available in 54 territories, while a separate pan-regional deal was done with CEE with CME Nova for much of Eastern Europe.

“We have been thrilled to give our global buyers the chance to show Tom Bradby’s extraordinary interview with Prince Harry so soon after its original broadcast, and for their viewers to experience the story behind the headlines firsthand,” Ruth Berry, managing director, global distribution at ITV Studios said in a statement.

The publication of Spare, which accidentally already had a release in Spain, was preceded by a series of interviews with Prince Harry, in which he talks about his relationship with the British royal family, specifically brother Prince William, and learning of his mother Princess Diana’s death in 1997. Those chats included a sit down with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes in his first U.S. TV interview to discuss his highly anticipated memoir. Harry also joined Michael Strahan for an interview that aired Monday on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have faced both criticism and admiration since their exit from the UK’s royal family.