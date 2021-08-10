Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Hires Head of Scripted TV (Exclusive)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell has found its head of scripted television.

Nishika Kumble has been tapped by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to serve as senior vp scripted television for their Netflix-based production company, Archewell Productions.

In her new role, Kumble will work closely with Netflix to create and develop new scripted fare from diverse voices that informs, elevates and inspires.

Kumble comes to Archewell after serving as vp development and production at Rashida Jones and Will McCormack’s Le Train Train Productions. During her tenure there, she oversaw the company’s TV slate, working on shows including AMC’s Kevin Can F*** Himself and Quibi’s Centerpiece. Before that, she was director of development at Noah Hawley’s FX-based production company 26 Keys where she worked on Fargo and Legion. Additionally, she has worked at Entertainment One in the indie studio’s scripted TV department.

Archewell Productions was founded by Markle and Prince Harry last year. The company prioritizes stories about humanity and community building through universal values and powerful narratives. Under the Netflix pact, which the duo signed in September, Archewell is readying Heart of Invictus, a docuseries produced with the Invictus Games Foundation to follow competitors from the rescheduled Invictus Games The Hague in 2022 as well as Pearl, a family-focused animated series created by Markle that revolves around the adventures of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history.

Kumble will report to former FilmNation production president Ben Browning, who joined Archewell in March as head of content. Kumble joins a rapidly growing staff at Archewell that also includes Chanel Pysnik as head of unscripted and Rebecca Sananes as head of audio.