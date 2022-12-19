Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Drop Teaser for Next Netflix Docuseries ‘Live to Lead’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have teased their next Netflix docuseries, Live to Lead.

The seven-part series, to bow on Dec. 31, was inspired by South African leader Nelson Mandela, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a trailer that dropped on Monday, which served as the project’s announcement. “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'” said Prince Harry.

“…It is what difference we have made to the lives of others and will determine the significance of the lives we lead,” Markle continued, as a photo of Bryan Stevenson, the social justice advocate and lawyer and one of those profiled in the series, appears.

Also profiled in the upcoming Netflix series is U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; climate change activist Greta Thunberg; New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern; South African rugby player and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi; feminist icon Gloria Steinem; and South African anti-apartheid activist Albie Sachs.

Live to Lead is created and directed by Geoff Blackwell and is produced by Blackwell & Ruth, in association with The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Archewell, the production banner for Prince Harry and Markle, who both to executive produce.

The docuseries will bow in the wake of Harry & Meghan from director Liz Garbus and which featured extensive interviews with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as it recalled their blossoming romance, their life in California and their estranged ties to the British royal family. The last three episodes of Harry & Meghan were released on Netflix on Dec. 15.

Prince Harry and Markle have a multiyear deal with Netflix to produce content through the media arm of their nonprofit organization Archewell, produced by Story Syndicate in association with Archewell Productions and Diamond Docs.