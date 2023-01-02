×
Prince Harry Talks Reason for Taking Royal Family Concerns Public in ‘60 Minutes’ Preview: “Silence Is Betrayal”

The Duke of Sussex is set to sit down with Anderson Cooper in his first U.S. television interview to discuss his highly-anticipated memoir.

Prince Harry is getting candid about his reason for speaking publicly about his concerns with the British royal family and the Institution ahead of the release of his memoir.

In a preview for CBS’s 60 Minutes, which airs Sunday, Prince Harry sits down with Anderson Cooper ahead of his highly-anticipated memoir, Spare. In the clip, Prince Harry says he was forced to go public because of stories being planted against him and his wife, adding, “You know, the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain,’ but it’s just a motto.” 

Prince Harry went on to detail how the press is getting information from Buckingham Palace, saying, “At the bottom of it [a story] they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have faced a great deal of criticism, and admiration, since their exit from the royal family. More recently, the couple have denied that doing the Netflix’s docuseries six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan is contradictory to their decision to step back from their royal duties.

But in the preview, it’s clear the Prince maintains his stance on deciding to take their story public. “When we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you.’ But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes — there becomes a point when silence is betrayal,” he tells Cooper. 

In the interview, which is Prince Harry’s first U.S. television interview to discuss the memoir, he is also set to discuss his childhood, the loss of his mother, what life was like living in the U.K. and what’s like now in America. 

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, will be released on Jan. 10. 

