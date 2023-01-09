Prince Harry Says He’s Seeking Accountability From Royal Family With Memoir ‘Spare’

Prince Harry continued his press tour for memoir Spare on Good Morning America on Monday morning.

Following up on Sunday’s televised interviews for ITV and CBS’ 60 Minutes, the royal’s sit-down with co-host Michael Strahan focused on his strained relationship with his family and why he wrote the book.

“I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there. There’s a lot that I can forgive, but there needs to be conversations in order for reconciliation, and part of that has to be accountability,” said Harry.

Later adding, “The only way that I can protect us and the only way that I can correct those mistruths is by writing something, the truth, in one place. And I fully accept that writing a book is feeding the beast anyway.”

Harry explained the title of his memoir as a label that had been “used against him,” noting that brother William is the heir and Harry, the “spare” to the royal throne. Of the reference to his brother being his “arch nemesis” in the book, Harry said the heir-spare labels and the British press helped to create that competition between the brothers.

Harry noted the stories around the alleged feuding between the brothers’ wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, over the bridesmaid dresses, as well as the many stories of Markle allegedly making members of the royal family cry as prime examples of the U.K. press splitting the brothers. Harry also places blame on his father, King Charles, and stepmom, the new Queen, Camilla, for the strained relationship.

“I think she’d be sad,” Harry said when asked how he thinks his late mother, Princess Diana, would feel about the state of her sons’ relationship. “I think she would be heartbroken that it’s ended up where it’s ended up. I think she’d be heartbroken about the fact that William, his office were part of these stories.”

Strahan asked Harry if he ever saw himself returning to his role as a working royal. “I don’t think it’s ever going to be possible,” Harry replied. “I don’t think that, you know, even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is a third party [the British press] that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible. Not stopping us from going back, but making it unsurvivable.”

But he noted that he can’t ever completely “get out” of the family: “There’s no version of me ever being able to get out of this.”

When speaking to Anderson Cooper for CBS’ 60 Minutes: Prince Harry Interview, Harry said he was continuing to speak out publicly because “every single time I’ve tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.”

“I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better,” he echoed to Tom Bradby for Britain’s ITV, noting that his family had shown “absolutely no willingness to reconcile” despite Harry trying to get through to them, through conversations, letters and emails.

Spare, which accidentally went on sale early in Spain, has generated days-worth of headlines about the revelations revealed by the Duke of Sussex. In the book, Prince Harry discussed his grieving process around the death of his mother Princess Diana, including how he coped by using drugs and how he and Prince William held onto doubts around her death for years; he spoke about his “sibling rivalry” with Prince William that began after Diana’s death and has continued into his well-known split from the royal family; and how the British press, whom he called the “chief antagonist,” remains the biggest barrier between any reconciliation between him and Markle with the royal family.

The memoir follows the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, which has become a hit for the streamer. The four-part series saw Harry and Markle delving deeper into their split from the royal family, following their 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, and saw the pair accusing William’s press team of planting stories about the Sussexes to the British press.

Buckingham Palace has yet to comment.

The full ABC News interview with Harry, Prince Harry: In His Own Words | Michael Strahan Reporting, will stream on ABC News Live and Hulu Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.