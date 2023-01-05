Prince Harry’s Book Details Alleged Physical Assault by Prince William During Row Over Meghan Markle

Prince William physically attacked Prince Harry in an argument over Meghan Markle, the younger royal claims in an excerpt from his upcoming memoir Spare.

According to The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book ahead of its much-anticipated release next week, the altercation occurred in 2019 at Harry’s London home, where William had come to discuss their relationship and described Markle as as “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive.”

Harry then asserts that the confrontation escalated to the point where William pushed him to the floor, adding that the incident resulted in visible injury to his back.

Describing the scene in more detail, Harry wrote that: “[William] called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry asserts that William urged him to fight back. but he refused to do so, and claims he told Markle about the attack later after she saw the “scrapes and bruises” on his back, but she “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry.”

Coming just two weeks after the Harry & Meghan Netflix doc series in which Harry accused his brother’s team of planting news stories in the press about him and Markle, news of the alleged assault is just the latest addition in the escalating fallout between the two royal siblings. More is likely to come this weekend in exclusive interviews between Harry and both ITV and CBS, with the publishing of Spare on Monday expected to generate further headlines.