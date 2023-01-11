Prince Harry Tells Stephen Colbert That Princess Diana Wouldn’t Have Allowed His Current Rift With William

Prince Harry weighed in on his complicated family dynamics and his life with wife Meghan Markle during a sit-down on CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote his new memoir, Spare.

During the visit that aired Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex discussed his publicly debated rift involving older brother Prince William, with Colbert asking how their late mother, Princess Diana, would have handled this moment if she were still alive. Among the mentions of William in the book include Harry’s recollection of a physical fight between the brothers from years ago following their discussion of how the media had been reporting on Markle.

“We wouldn’t have got to this moment,” Harry told Colbert regarding how their mother would have intervened. “It’s impossible to say where we would be now, where those relationships would be now, but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same.”

Harry — who, at 38, is two years older than Diana was at the time of her death — continued, “I have felt her more in the last two years than I have in the last 30.”

He also discussed the need that William and himself have at times felt to disguise the tension between them following their mother’s death. “Anyone who suffers from trauma, shock, grief, loss, which we all have and all will, you’ve got to put on a brave face,” Harry said.

Among the other topics tackled during the lengthy chat included Colbert asking Harry about his choice in the book to mention his number of kills while flying Apache helicopters in Afghanistan as part of the British Army. Harry, who has received criticism for that passage in the book, has been an advocate for wounded military personnel over the years and invited veterans to attend his Late Show taping.

“I made a choice to share it because, having spent nearly two decades working with veterans all around the world, I think the most important thing is to be honest and to be able to give space to others to be able to share their experiences without any shame,” he explained. “And my whole goal and my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of suicides.”

At the end of the conversation, Colbert asked Harry whether he has watched recent episodes of The Crown, to which Harry said that he has. When Colbert followed up by asking if he fact-checks the show while he watches, Harry confirmed, “Yes, I do, actually.”