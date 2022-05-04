Skip to main content

‘Prince of Tides’ TV Series in the Works at Apple

Sources say offers are already being made to A-list talent though there is no script for the update of the Nick Nolte-Barbra Streisand feature.

1991's 'The Prince of Tides' Courtesy Everett Collection

Apple is setting its sights on a major film-to-TV reboot.

The streaming service is in the early development stages for a TV reboot of the 1991 Nick Nolte-Barbra Streisand feature film, The Prince of Tides. Tate Taylor (The Help) is attached to pen the script for the Sony Pictures Television drama. Sources say offers are already being made to A-list talent ahead of a potential production start this summer. Sources note scripts are still being finalized.

Apple continues to decline comment on projects in the development stages.

The film, which was written by Becky Johnson and Pat Conroy and directed by Streisand, was nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture. (It did not win any.) The Apple series, which like the movie is also based on Conroy’s 1986 novel, is a romantic drama that follows a man who falls in love with his sister’s psychiatrist as he works out the issues that stem from his troubled childhood.

The project, which has been in development for weeks at the streamer, would mark Taylor’s most high-profile TV foray. He previously created and directed Fox’s short-lived drama Filthy Rich, which was canceled after only five episodes. His feature credits include Get on Up, The Help, The Girl on the Train and Breaking News in Yuba County.

