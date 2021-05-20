BBC Probe Finds Journalist Used “Deceitful” Methods to Secure Princess Diana Interview

An independent investigation has found that journalist Martin Bashir used “deceitful” methods in securing a famed 1995 BBC television interview with Princess Diana.

The investigation, launched last year following pressure from the family of the late Princess, found that Bashir used fake documents to gain Diana’s trust and convince her to speak to him.

The interview, for the BBC’s Panorama program, in which Diana spoke frankly about the problems in her marriage to Charles, the Prince of Wales, was a global media sensation. Tens of millions of viewers tuning in to watch Diana make her infamous declaration that there were “three of us in this marriage,” in reference to Prince Charles’ long-time mistress, now wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The interview made Bashir’s career. He went on to conduct a fly-on-the-wall documentary with Michael Jackson for commercial network ITV and was a correspondent for MSNBC and a co-anchor for ABC’s Nightline, replacing Ted Koppel. Bashir resigning from MSNBC in 2013 over “ill-judged” comments about the former governor of Alaska and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Criticizing Palin for her statements comparing American debt to slavery, Bashir said she deserved the same kind of humiliating and degrading treatment that some slaves faced. In 2016, Bashir returned to the BBC as religious affairs correspondent. He resigned from the BBC last week on health grounds after a quadruple heart bypass operation and COVID-related complications.

Interest in how Bashir secured the Diana interview was prompted by 25th-anniversary coverage of the broadcast last year, including ITV and Channel 4 documentaries that highlighted the fake documents used to help secure Diana’s participation. Tim Davie, the BBC director-general, commissioned an independent investigation into how the journalist persuaded the royal to be interviewed.

Matt Wiessler, a graphic designer who worked on BBC programs at the time, has said Bashir called him in 1995 and asked him to mock up some fake bank statements that claimed to show the media were paying associates of Diana’s family for information. Bashir allegedly used these fake documents to win the trust of Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, and secure the TV interview.

The forged statements allegedly showed that two senior courtiers were being paid by security services for information on Diana. The BBC has said it holds a handwritten note from Diana stating that the documents played “no part in her decision to take part in the interview.”

The BBC launched an internal investigation at the time. Wiessler was banned from working for the BBC, but then-BBC News chief Tony Hall concluded that while Bashir “wasn’t thinking” when he commissioned the documents, the journalist was ultimately an “honest and honorable man.”

The independent inquiry found otherwise. Retired supreme court judge Lord Dyson, who conducted the report, said Bashir’s use of fake documents to secure the Diana interview “was in serious breach of the 1993 edition of the BBC’s

Producer Guidelines on straight dealing.” Dyson was also critical of Hall’s role and that of BBC executives Tim Suter (managing director of weekly programs in BBC News and Current Affairs) and Richard Peel (head of communications and information) in the affair.

Their exoneration of Bashir, he writes, “was not justified, even on an interim basis. It was based in large part on the uncorroborated assertions of Mr. Bashir.”

Dyson said the initial investigation conducted by Hall and Anne Sloman was “woefully ineffective” because they failed to interview Earl Spencer and did not scrutinize Bashir’s false account.

“In the light of his serious and unexplained lies, Lord Hall could not reasonably have concluded, as he did, that Mr. Bashir was an honest and honourable man,” Dyson writes. “Without justification, the BBC fell short of the high standards of integrity and

transparency which are its hallmark by covering up in its press logs such facts as it had been able to establish about how Mr. Bashir secured the interview and failing to mention Mr. Bashir’s activities or the BBC investigations of them on any news programme.”

Lord Dyson exonerated Wiessler, calling him “an entirely reputable graphic designer who did freelance work for the BBC. Nobody has criticized him for accepting the commission [to produce the faked documents].”

Dyson also corroborated Princess Diana’s handwritten note, saying he was “satisfied that the Diana note is a genuine document.”

In response to the report’s findings, the BBC publically apologized.

“Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this,” said BBC director-general Tim Davie.

The six-month independent inquiry was commissioned by the BBC at a cost of $2 million (£1.4 million).

“While today’s BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way. The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew,” Davie added.

In a statement, the BBC said the British public broadcaster today “is a very different organization” than it was in 1995, highlighting tougher editorial standards including “mandatory rules around the handling of sensitive information, comprehensive training programs for all editorial staff and a ‘red flag’ process to engage senior editorial leaders in potentially controversial programs.”

The BBC says it has also since introduced a whistleblowing scheme and overhauled its complaints processes and helped introduce a new governance system with “clearer responsibilities around editorial accountability as well as external regulation from the industry regulator, Ofcom.”

You can read Lord Dyson’s report in full here.