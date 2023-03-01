Priscilla Presley to Voice Herself in ‘Agent Elvis’ Animated Series at Netflix

Priscilla Presley has signed on to voice herself in Netflix’s adult animated action comedy series Agent Elvis.

She joins Matthew McConaughey who is set to voice the role of Elvis Presley, her late husband. Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny and Don Cheadle will also lend their voices to the animated series created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie.

Ordered to series in August 2019, Agent Elvis follows Presley as he trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves — all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Netflix will debut Agent Elvis on March 17, with the guest list for the show including Ed Helms, Jason Mantzoukas, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Chris Elliot, Simon Pegg and Tara Strong.

Agent Elvis comes from Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures TV and Authentic Brands Group. Priscilla Presley and Eddie will also serve as executive producers, and Archer veteran Mike Arnold will write and serve as showrunner and head writer.

Eddie serves as co-showrunner and writer. McConaughey will exec produce alongside Kevin Noel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, Ben Kalina, Jamie Salter, Corey Salter and Marc Rosen. Fletcher Moules is co-executive producer.

The series is the first adult animated show to hail from Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Into the Spider-Verse. It’s produced by Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse.