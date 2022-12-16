Producers Guild Awards Sports, Children’s, Short-Form TV Nominations Revealed

'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock' and season 4 of 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive'

The Producers Guild of America has revealed this year’s nominees in sports, children’s and short-form TV programs.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the Detroit Lions’ Hard Knocks season, Fraggle Rock, Sesame Street and short-form programs tied to Better Call Saul and Only Murders in the Building are among the contenders, with winners in these three categories set to be announced at the guild’s nominee events in New York and Los Angeles the week of Feb. 19.

These nominations were announced days after the guild revealed its documentary nominees, with nominees in the remaining TV and film categories to be revealed next month. Winners in those categories will be revealed during the PGA Awards on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton.

The PGA previously revealed that Tom Cruise would receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, Mindy Kaling will receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award and Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will receive the Milestone Award.

A complete list of the sports, children’s and short-form program nominees follows.

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (Season 17)

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Season 1)

McEnroe (Special)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off (Special)



The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Season 1)

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2)

Sesame Street (Season 52)

Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown (Special)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Season 1)



The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training (Season 4)

Love, Death + Robots (Season 3)

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)

Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day Series (Season 1)

Tales of the Jedi (Season 1)