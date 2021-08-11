Latinx Family Drama ‘Promised Land’ Nabs ABC Series Order

ABC is headed to Promised Land.

The Disney-owned broadcast network has handed out a series order for one of its two remaining drama pilots, the Latinx family drama Promised Land. The series from writer Matt Lopez (Warners’ Father of the Bride update) was one of two drama pilots to remain in consideration for midseason at ABC. The status of Epic will be revealed soon.

Promised Land was ordered to pilot in early 2021. It’s a generation-spanning entry about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. John Ortiz (Luck) and Christina Ochoa (Animal Kingdom) star in the ABC Signature drama. An episode count and premiere date have not yet been determined.

Both Epic and Promised Land were ordered to pilot under ABC’s new executive regime, which in December saw Hulu’s Craig Erwich add oversight of the broadcast network to his purview after his predecessor, Karey Burke, was promoted to oversee Disney-owned studio 20th Television. Burke and Erwich developed both shows.

Lopez exec produces alongside Adam Kolbrenner, Maggie Malina and Michael Cuesta, with the latter having directed the pilot.

Promised Land is ABC’s second drama order for the upcoming 2021-22 broadcast season. It joins hip-hop drama Queens, which was ordered in May. On the comedy side, ABC has ordered three single-camera shows: Abbott Elementary, Maggie and The Wonder Years.

As a result of the pandemic, broadcast networks have shifted more to a year-round development schedule, with pilots in contention beyond the traditional start of the year. Pilot season has always been an insane time of year as all five broadcast networks compete for top talent, directors and filming locations in the same three-month window. The shift to year-round follows a cable and streaming model while also allowing broadcast networks to take extra time with scripts.

