Property Brothers’ Preschool Series ‘Builder Brothers Dream Factory’ Sets Premiere (Exclusive)

Drew and Jonathan Scott, the identical twins and popular hosts of HGTV’s Property Brothers, are debuting their new preschool series, Builder Brothers Dream Factory, on Treehouse in their native Canada on March 26.

Inspired by the Canadian reality TV stars, the animated series from Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment and distributed by Nelvana portrays the Scott brothers as a pair of regular kids using their imagination, creativity and heart to help friends and solve problems in the neighborhood.

The Scotts, who are based in Los Angeles, broke out on HGTV with their first namesake series in 2011, and their TV series output includes spinoffs Buying & Selling and At Home and the competition show Brother vs. Brother, which are produced in part by their Scott Brothers Entertainment shingle.

But the original Treehouse series Builder Brothers Dream Factory that includes best friends Mel and Ayana follows the Scott brothers having children of their own. “This series is one of our most personal projects to-date. Now that we have our own kids, we are more attuned to sharing the values our own parents instilled in us, but in a fresh and familiar way that resonates with families everywhere,” Drew Scott said in a statement.

Nelvana has also sold Builder Brothers Dream Factory to Discovery Kids Latin America, and the series will also stream on StackTV in Canada.

“We are so proud of this show and are excited for families to experience the creative world of the Builder Brothers. Audiences can expect to see the same amount of wit, imagination, and creative construction as they always do from Drew and Jonathan,” Amory Millard, vp of kids at Scott Brothers Entertainment, said in a statement.

Sinking Ship’s Carla de Jong, Matt Bishop, and Blair Powers, and Scott Brothers Entertainment’s Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, and Amory Millard serve as executive producers for the preschool series.

“We are thrilled that this project was able to attract such diverse talent, both emerging and established, who can authentically speak to the experiences of the characters in this community,” de Jong of Sinking Ship Entertainment said in her own statement.