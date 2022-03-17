Pulse Films’ Founders Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford Leaving Company

Pulse Films, the rising multi-genre banner behind shows including Gangs of London and films such as Riz Ahmed’s Mogul Mowgli, has lost its two co-founders.

Thomas Benski and Marissa Clifford are leaving the company they set up 16 years ago, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Vice acquired a majority stake in Pulse in 2016 and THR understands that the decision by Benski and Clifford to step down comes as Vice takes full control of the London-based label, which started in music videos and commercials, before moving into documentaries and scripted. Credits include Beyonce’s “Lemonade” video, music docs such as Shut Up and Play the Hits, and [Nick Cave doc] 20,000 Days on Earth and indie features including The Witch and American Honey.

Speaking to THR in 2020, Benski said that Pulse celebrated its best year to date in 2020.

Pulse will continue as a distinct and independent brand, but will now join the portfolio of businesses as part of Vice Studios; the global tv and film division of Vice led by Kate Ward, president of Vice Studios

Benski will continue to work with Pulse in a partnership to executive produce and co-produce future and existing projects including Gangs of London and Olivia Wilde-directed feature Perfect.

“Leaving Pulse Films is for us a watershed moment,” said Benski. “When we launched Pulse Films 16 years ago, our ambitious goal was to create a welcoming home for the most creative talent in front of and behind the camera, and to make elevated, indelible work for a global audience and we are so proud to have done so with the help of the most gifted team of professionals and partners imaginable.”