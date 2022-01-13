‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Pilot Greenlit by NBC

The possible return of Quantum Leap is taking a big step forward at NBC. The network has greenlit the sequel pilot to the 1989 time travel adventure which ran for five seasons.

The synopsis reads, “It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.”

The description makes it sound like original series star Bakula is on board. Nothing is official, but per sources, the actor may be involved.

In September, Bakula teased “significant conversations” about a revival were happening. “There’s very significant conversations about it right now going on,” said Bakula, who played a physicist who involuntarily time travels and fixes mistakes of the past by leaping into the body of others. “I don’t know what it would be. I don’t know who would have it. The rights were a mess for years. I don’t know if they’re even sorted out now. That’s always been the biggest complication.”

Creator Don Bellisario is on board for the revival as executive producer. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt (Gotham) are showrunners. Deborah Pratt and Martin Gero are also executive producers. The project is for series consideration next year and produced by Universal Television.

In addition, NBC also ordered a pilot for Found, a drama series from executive producer Greg Berlanti.

The longline reads, “In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. A public relations specialist — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.”

Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American) is the showrunner and Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Lindsay Dunn are also executive producers in the project from Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.