‘Quantum Leap’ Scores Additional Episode Order at NBC (Exclusive)

Quantum Leap is taking a leap forward with its time on NBC’s schedule.

The rookie drama from showrunner Martin Gero has earned an additional order for six more episodes at the broadcast network, bringing its season one tally to 18 episodes.

Quantum Leap becomes the first freshman series of the 2022-23 broadcast season to extend its season.

The series launched Sept. 19 to 3.35 million viewers. After three episodes, the Universal Television-produced drama is averaging just under 3 million total same-day viewers. The drama also ranks as the young broadcast season’s No. 1 new show in the all-important adults 18-49 demographic, based on the most current data available.

After NBC shifted its repeats of new and returning programming from Hulu to Peacock, Quantum Leap serves as a top five title on the Comcast-controlled streamer.

Raymond Le, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee star in the drama. Gero serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside Dean Georgaris, original series creator Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt. Lilien and Wynbrandt originally served as showrunners and stepped back from the role after filming the third episode to focus on the second season of NBC drama LaBrea.

Original star Scott Bakula recently revealed on social media that he has no connection to the new Leap despite his image being used in the pilot and being presented the opportunity to have a role on screen and as a producer. He ultimately declined to participate.

The series hails from Universal TV, I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Gero’s Quinn’s House Productions banner.