Scott Bakula Says “Significant Conversations” Occurring About ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot

Quantum Leap fans may be in for another jump as Scott Bakula said talks are underway for a possible reboot of the iconic sci-fi TV series.

A guest Monday on Bob Saget’s podcast, Bakula did not tip his hand as to what specifically he knows, but said there was a chance the series, which ran on NBC for five seasons, from March 1989 through May 1993, could be brought back.

“There’s very significant conversations about it right now going on,” said Bakula, who played Dr. Sam Beckett, a physicist who involuntarily time travels and fixes mistakes of the past by leaping into the body of others. “I don’t know what it would be. I don’t know who would have it. The rights were a mess for years. I don’t know if they’re even sorted out now. That’s always been the biggest complication.” Universal TV produced the original series.

Bakula noted that he had conversations over the years with creator Donald P. Bellisario about the show returning.

“And he would always say, ‘I can’t write it without thinking of you and Dean [Stockwell].’ I said, ‘Just think about me and Dean and write your show. Get it out there. If you have an idea, just write it. I am sure it will be great,'” Bakula recalled. “I don’t know what that idea would be if we did.”

Joking that co-star Stockwell might cost too much to return, Bakula noted he gets asked about making another Leap all the time.

