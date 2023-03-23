Queen Charlotte Is a Woman Forced Into Marriage in the ‘Queen Charlotte’ Trailer

Queen Charlotte is a woman forced into marriage in the full-length trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

“There is reason they wanted me. Why me?” India Amarteifio’s young Charlotte pleads on her way to Buckingham House. “Charlotte, there are worse fates than marrying the King of England,” she’s told.

Throughout the trailer, Bridgerton fans get a look at young versions of several of the characters from the original series, including Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas), King George (Corey Mylchreest) and Brimsley (Sam Clemmett). Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley) will reprise their roles in the prequel.

The almost three-minute look at the spinoff (below) also sees Charlotte trying to run away from the marriage and eventually falling in love with the king, as she gets to know him better. “You are breathtaking,” Mylchreest’s King George tells Charlotte. “You break rules, cause scandal. You’re the most royal person I have ever known.”

When a young Lady Danbury joins the queen’s court, the two begin the decades-long friendship audiences witness in Bridgerton.

“Be careful, you are the first of your kind,” Lady Danbury tells Charlotte. “You must secure your position,” adding, “Your majesty, your focus should be your country. You are our queen.”

The series’ logline reads, “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Michelle Fairley, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney and Cyril Nri round out the prequel’s cast.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story hits Netflix on May 4.

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Nick Wall/Netflix

Corey Mylchreest as King George, India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Liam Daniel/Netflix

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, James Fleet as King George in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Liam Daniel/Netflix