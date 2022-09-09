English Premier League Soccer Matches Postponed Due to Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the English Premier League is postponing all soccer matches that had been scheduled for this weekend and Monday.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the league said in a statement. “To honor her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

Said Premier League CEO Richard Masters: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The league added that its approach was aligned with “the approach that The Football Association and English Football League will take with their competitions this weekend.”

Updates regarding fixtures during the country’s official period of mourning “will be provided in due course,” it concluded.

Meanwhile, West End theaters in London and across the country will continue performances as scheduled, but many are paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, the Society of London Theatre and U.K. Theatre, two groups who represent the industry, said late on Thursday.