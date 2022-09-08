‘The Crown’ to Pause Filming After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death (Report)

- Share this article on Facebook
Netflix’s drama The Crown, which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, is reportedly expected to halt production on its fifth season in the wake of the queen’s death.
The queen, the longest reigning monarch in British history, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. She was 96 years old.
The Hollywood Reporter has asked Netflix and The Crown producer Left Bank Pictures for comment on the likely stoppage. In an email to THR’s sister site Deadline, series creator Peter Morgan called the show “a love letter” to the queen and added, “I expect we will stop filming out of respect.”
The Crown is in production on its sixth season; its fifth installment, which is slated to premiere in November, will star Imelda Staunton as the queen, Dominic West as Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. They’re taking over the roles played by Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin in season four.
The show has also cast actors to play Charles and Diana’s sons, William (Dominic West’s son Senan, Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey) and Harry (Teddy Hawley and Will Powell). Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton, William’s future wife, in season six.
In addition to The Crown, Morgan has chronicled Queen Elizabeth II’s life in the 2006 feature film The Queen and the play The Audience.
