Queen Latifah to Host the 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Queen Latifah is set to host the 2023 NAACP Image Awards.

The actress and musician will emcee the 54th annual awards show airing live Saturday, Feb. 25 on BET, CBS and other Paramount networks including CMT, Comedy Central Logo, Paramount Network, MTV and VH1.

“It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop,” Latifah, who recently participated in the Grammys’ star-studded Hip Hop tribute, said in a statement. “This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we’ll have fun doing it!”

Latifah currently stars in CBS’ The Equalizer, which is airing its third season and has been renewed for a fourth.

“Queen Latifah is one of our generation’s most influential and iconic voices, BET executive vp, specials, music programming and music strategy Connie Orlando said. “We are excited to collaborate with the groundbreaking megastar as she hosts the 54th NAACP Image Awards. As always, we look forward to partnering with NAACP to celebrate Black creativity and ingenuity for an unforgettable night of Black excellence that will inspire, entertain, and empower viewers worldwide.”

Latifah emcees the annual celebration of Black excellence after Anthony Anderson hosted the awards show for nine years.

The NAACP Image Awards also announced a number of stars who will be presenting at this year’s awards, including Brian White, Method Man, Damson Idris, Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Janelle James, Jonathan Majors, Kerry Washington, Letitia Wright, Morris Chestnut, Ms. Pat, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Terrence Howard, Tracee Ellis Ross and Zendaya.

The NAACP Image Awards will announce winners in several categories across non-televised ceremonies running through Friday, with Friday’s presentation coinciding with an in-person dinner.

The most nominated projects for this year’s NAACP Image Awards are Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with 12 nods, The Woman King and Abbott Elementary with nine nods, Black-ish with seven nods and Till, From Scratch, P-Valley and Queen Sugar with six nods each.