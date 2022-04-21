Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis to Lead Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations on ITV

U.K. network ITV has lined up a host of big names to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

Among those leading the festivities for the monarch’s 70 years on the throne will be Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis, who will take part in a grand theatrical event, including 1,300 performers and 500 horses taking viewers through various moments in history from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Mirren is set to play Queen Elizabeth I (a role she has performed before in a 2005 TV series), while a cast of “Queen’s Players” will be introduced by a character called The Herald, played by actor and comic Omid Djalili.

Each act will reflect on key moments in history, including Elizabeth I’s Tilbury Speech and James I and the Gunpowder Plot. The Commonwealth will also be celebrated, as well as the four nations within the United Kingdom. All of this will be interspersed with a number of military and equestrian displays from around the world including Azerbaijan, India, Oman, France, Norway, Switzerland and Trinidad & Tobago.

Music will be provided by a 75-piece orchestra comprised of Tri-Service personnel and augmented with members of The National Symphony Orchestra with special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins. The Musical Director will be the multi-award winning composer, Debbie Wiseman whilst The Principal Director for Music will be Lieutenant Colonel Jason Burcham RM.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be broadcast live from the private grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 15.