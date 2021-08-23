‘Queen Sugar’ Director DeMane Davis Inks Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal

Director and producer DeMane Davis is making a home at Warner Bros. Television Group.

Davis (Queen Sugar, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker) has signed a multi-year overall deal with the studio. As part of the deal, she’ll join the creative team of The CW’s DC Comics drama Naomi as co-executive producer and producing director — reuniting her with Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay.

Davis will also develop new material for all platforms and serve as director on other WB projects.

“Growing up, I would scarf down Cap’n Crunch while watching Bugs Bunny every Saturday. I imagined a lot of things, but back then seeing him lean up against the Warner Bros. logo, I don’t think I imagined this,” said Davis. “I’m forever grateful to Ava for putting me in this rocket ship. Getting to go ‘home’ and work with her and my Array family on Naomi is a gift.”

Naomi will be the third series where Davis and DuVernay have collaborated. Davis made her TV directing debut on a 2017 episode of OWN’s Queen Sugar and has helmed four other episodes; she also directed an episode of CBS’ 2019 series The Red Line, which DuVernay executive produced via her Array Filmworks.

Davis was a co-executive producer and directed two episodes of CBS’ Clarice last season. Her other directing credits include Station 19, How to Get Away With Murder and feature film Lift (with Khari Streeter), which earned a Sundance Grand Jury Prize and Spirit Award nominations. Davis is repped by APA.