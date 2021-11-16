‘Queen Sugar’ to End With Season 7 on OWN

Queen Sugar is ending its run.

OWN has handed out a seventh and final season renewal for the drama from Ava DuVernay and Warner Bros. Television. The drama, based on the book by Natalie Baszile, aired both its fifth and sixth seasons this year after DuVernay rewrote season five to reflect the turbulent year that was 2020. Writing on the final season has already been completed. Production will begin early next year in New Orleans for a debut later in 2022.

“To everything, there is a season. And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making Queen Sugar with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television,” DuVernay said in a statement announcing the news Tuesday morning. “To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

The news comes as the current sixth season wraps its run Tuesday on the Discovery-backed cable network, where it ranks as OWN’s longest-running scripted original. Queen Sugar was the first show created and exec produced by DuVernay to land a series order. DuVernay used the drama about a Black family in the deep South to serve as a launchpad for a number of female directors. Through six seasons, 42 women have helmed episodes of the show, 39 of which made their directorial debut on the show that counts Oprah Winfrey among its exec producers.

“Queen Sugar is a truly extraordinary series brought to life by Ava’s leadership, her brilliant creative team, and the incredible cast and crew. Our audience has seen themselves reflected with nuance and care through the story of the Bordelon family, including their triumphs and challenges, and most importantly, the love they have for each other through it all,” said OWN president Tina Perry. “Queen Sugar has been an unparalleled success for OWN, garnering critical acclaim, awards recognition, and a loyal and dedicated audience. We are so grateful for Ava’s partnership and are looking forward to a fantastic final season.”

The final season news arrives as DuVernay continues to expand her TV footprint via her overall deal with Warners. Through the studio, DuVernay and her Array banner also exec produces NBC-turned-Peacock unscripted series Home Sweet Home, OWN’s Cherish the Day, HBO Max’s upcoming DMZ and The CW’s Naomi. She also exec produces Netflix’s Colin in Black and White, which falls outside of her studio deal.

Queen Sugar was the anchor of OWN’s scripted roster, which also features CBS transfer All Rise, David Makes Man, Cherish the Day and Delilah.