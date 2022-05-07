‘Queens,’ ‘Promised Land’ Canceled at ABC

The ax has begun to fall.

With the broadcast upfront presentations a week away, ABC has begun to make decisions on its bubble slate. The Disney-backed network has canceled rookie dramas Queens and Promised Land. Neither series — despite being owned in-house — had been expected to return.

Latinx family drama Promised Land was banished to Hulu in February after struggling to find an audience on the linear network with its first five episodes pulling in less than 3 million viewers and a mere 0.3 in the 18-49 demo.

The series starred John Ortiz, Christina Ochoa and Bellamy Young was originally ordered in early 2021. Matt Lopez (the Father of the Bride update) created the drama from ABC Signature. The pilot was developed by ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich and his predecessor turned 20th TV president Karey Burke. Promised Land was among the pilots that earned a second life at ABC after options on the cast ran out last year.

Music drama Queens, meanwhile, was a front-runner since it was put in development in early 2021. That status was solidified during the casting process when Eve, Nautri Naughton and Brandy signed on to star. Eve wound up taking a break from the drama after announcing her pregnancy, though she did appear in the show’s February finale. The now series finale drew only 1 million viewers and a 0.2 in the all-important adults 18-49 demo with same-day returns.

The hip-hop drama revolved around four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture the fame that they had as former ’90s group the Nasty Bitches. (Peacock launched season two of its similarly themed comedy Girls5eva this week.) Zahir McGhee (Scandal) penned the script for the series, which counted Sabrina Wind and Tim Story as exec producers. The show is produced in-house at ABC Signature.

Erwich is in a unique position overseeing both ABC and Hulu, where the broadcaster’s originals are available to stream the following day. Erwich has first-hand knowledge of his programming’s digital performance that could illustrate which shows truly breakout on streaming. That appears to have not been the case for both Promised Land — which finished its original order as a Hulu original — and Queens (which had the past three months to find a new audience with its full season available).

Disney’s upfront presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 in New York. The network still has decisions to make on veteran series A Million Little Things, Big Sky, The Conners and Home Economics. ABC’s freshman class has only seen breakout Abbott Elementary score a second season, with well-reviewed The Wonder Years expected to return. Fellow rookie Maggie was moved from ABC to Hulu as an original and has yet to air, while Women of the Movement is considered a true limited series.

Already earning a slot on ABC’s 2022-23 season schedule are The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, Station 19 and Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary. The network already has one new series — David E. Kelley’s Avalon — lined up, with seven drama pilots and three comedy pilots. The Rookie spinoff is considered the biggest slam dunk of the whole crop after the planted episodes rated well.

