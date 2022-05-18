‘Queer as Folk’: Watch the Trailer for the Peacock Reimagining

Peacock has released the first footage of its upcoming “reimagining” of creator Russell T. Davies’ groundbreaking drama Queer as Folk.

The Peacock incarnation, from creator Stephen Dunn, marks the third version of the LGBTQ-themed drama and follows Davies’ British original (1999-2000) and the Showtime incarnation that aired from 2000-2005.

While the previous takes were set in Manchester, England, and Pittsburgh, the Peacock series is set in New Orleans and uses a Pulse-like nightclub shooting at a gay bar as a jumping off point to explore how the city’s LGBTQ community rebuilt itself.

The drama, which boasts an all queer writers’ room, stars Devin Way (Grey’s Anatomy), Fin Argus (Agents of SHIELD), Jesse James Keitel (Big Sky), CG, Johnny Sibilly (Hacks) and Ryan O’Connell (Special), with the latter also attached as a writer and co-exec producer. Guest stars include Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis, who take a page out of the British original and Showtime update and play parents to LGBTQ kids.

“[B]ecause of the time that’s passed between these versions, I wasn’t looking to redo the stories that had already been done so well before. That’s why we’re not using the word ‘reboot’ because this is really a re-imagining of the show and it’s set in New Orleans, as well as within a community that’s rebuilding after a tragedy. If you squint, you can see the character archetypes that exist that are a slight reference [to the original] but I’m not heading toward the same trajectory as any of the other versions of the show before,” Dunn told The Hollywood Reporter last week in his first interview about the show.

The full season of Queer as Folk launches June 9 on Peacock. Check out the trailer, below.