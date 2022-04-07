Queer Metaphysical Comedy in the Works at FX

FX is going to explore a group of queer twenty-somethings.

The Disney-backed basic cable network has ordered a pilot for an untitled half-hour comedy from writer Lauren Ludwig (Cake, American Auto) and exec producers Chris and Paul Weitz.

The project is described as a “metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.”

Ludwig will also exec produce alongside Chris and Paul Weitz, Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen and Aaron Kogan. The comedy will be produced in-house at FX Productions.

Ludwig previously contributed to the cable network’s Cake and wrote and produced the queer action film Heart Shot for Netflix. Alongside her comedy group, Lost Moon Radio, she directed Passive Aggressive History as part of Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack for TruTV.

The Weitz brothers count the Oscar-nominated About a Boy and will produce via their Depth of Field banner. The company’s credits include Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist, A Single Man, A Better Life, Mozart in the Jungle and The Farewell. The production company next has Disney’s Pinocchio and Hulu’s queer romcom Crush, due April 29.