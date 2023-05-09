Docuseries ‘Quest for the Stanley Cup’ Returns

Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers battled T.J. Brodie and goaltender Ilya Samsonov of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Quest for the Stanley Cup, the NHL and ESPN+ Originals docuseries that provides unparalleled behind-the-scenes access to the teams left in the hunt for hockey’s most hallowed prize, returns Friday with the first of seven weekly installments.

Back for an eighth season, the docuseries picks up with the last eight teams in the playoffs this year: the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Seattle Kraken, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights.

Each episode premieres Fridays at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in the U.S. and at YouTube.com/NHL in Canada and abroad, then re-airs within a day or two on ESPN2. It runs through the second round, conference finals and the Stanley Cup Final and wraps June 23.

Viewers get a look at what happens on the ice, on the benches, in the dressing rooms and in the homes of players and coaches. Actor Corey Stoll narrated last season and is back again.

In 2016, the NHL became the first North American pro sports league to provide unfettered access to its postseason with Quest for the Stanley Cup. The docuseries, which has received two Sports Emmys nominations, is overseen by NHL Productions, with Steve Mayer, NHL chief content officer and senior executive vp, and Steven Stern serving as executive producers.