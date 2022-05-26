Quinta Brunson Reacts to Requests for ‘Abbott Elementary’ School-Shooting Episode

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is making it clear that the ABC comedy will not feature a school shooting storyline in a future episode.

In multiple tweets shared Wednesday, Brunson reacted to how “wild” it is that she’s been asked for the series to feature an episode centered on a school shooting in wake of Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Brunson tweeted, “wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write. people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.'”

Brunson then asked that those inquiring about an episode should “please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I’m begging you.” (Videos have circulated online of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke confronting Texas governor Greg Abbott at a press conference stating, “The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you are doing nothing.”)

The Abbott Elementary creator and star then shared a screenshot of a direct message she received and captioned as “Exhibit A: one of many.” In the message, someone suggested a school shooting episode could “highlight” ones that have occurred and could “get our government to understand why laws need to pass” as well as “affect change.”

“I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it,” she tweeted.

please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I'm begging you. — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 25, 2022

Following the news of the shooting, where 19 children and two adults were killed when a man opened fire at Robb Elementary School, Brunson was among those in Hollywood who took to Twitter to express their sadness. “Sick to my stomach tonight over the love affair America has with guns,” she tweeted.

Brunson also tweeted, “I read about gun violence often. My city and family have been affected by it. Gun violence is a constant, day after day problem. Mass shootings are only part of it. Stop saying nothing can be done… If you vote, demand more from the people you elected to change laws.”

Two Hollywood events including a season two red carpet for Physical and a red carpet press line for Hulu’s The Orville: New Horizons were canceled amid the tragedy.

Others who have spoken out include late-night hosts James Corden and Stephen Colbert, as well as Matthew McConaughey, whose hometown is Uvalde, Texas.